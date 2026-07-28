If you've been following the MiSTer FPGA scene recently, you'll no doubt be aware of the sharp rise in AI-assisted cores for the platform.

We're currently witnessing a flurry of new cores that are apparently based on MAME rather than the original arcade boards, which, in the past, have been carefully deconstructed to produce the super-accurate FPGA cores that have made MiSTer so popular.

What's happening at the moment is that developers are leveraging AI and existing MAME data to produce MiSTer cores, flooding the web with what could be termed "easy wins" that may contain multiple inaccuracies. Annoyingly, those who wish to avoid these cores are finding it hard to do so, as they're being added to the 'update_all' script without thorough review or clear AI-generated labelling.

While some would argue that more cores are better for the player as they offer more choice, FPGA developer Jotego – who is one of the leading lights in the world of MiSTer FPGA and has even worked on the upcoming Neo Geo AES+ – has penned a short-but-sweet rebuttal of the approach on social media:



1. Turns the platform into a second class MAME, that tries to emulate what the emulator does.

2. Drives human talent away

3. Discourages research AI slop has three negative effects on the #MiSTerFPGA 1. Turns the platform into a second class MAME, that tries to emulate what the emulator does.2. Drives human talent away3. Discourages research July 27, 2026

Jotego's process for creating an FPGA core involves either going hands-on with the original arcade hardware to create accurate schematics, which then allow him to produce a core that simulates the original board's performance at the hardware level. This is incredibly time-consuming, which is why he and many other FPGA developers have Patreon accounts so people can support their work.

Jotego's post has attracted a lot of support within the community:





One of the things I love about Jotego’s core work, he gives back to the hardware community by supplying research based schematics which is sometimes not available. This has helped repairs immensely. 4. Zero help to preserve real hardware through research and schematics creationOne of the things I love about Jotego’s core work, he gives back to the hardware community by supplying research based schematics which is sometimes not available. This has helped repairs immensely. https://t.co/LiUP73MFTg July 27, 2026

Emulating MAME on FPGA is so stupid but those farming fame with AI slop can only aim this high. I hope this kind of behaviour is heavily discouraged from the MiSTer project!👀 https://t.co/Gz3MRjsrh1 July 27, 2026





The https://t.co/qV8SiGFnK9 AI cores pulled from MAME serve no purpose, outside of the one that they're being distributed for: undermining actual FPGA development. The argument that "you can just ignore them" is hilariously disingenuous when the stated goal is to disrupt existing work.The #MiSTerFPGA July 28, 2026

Retro videogame nerds: the incredible MiSTer FPGA has hit a bit of an existential crisis. For my money @topapate is correct, the whole point of this project is to get as close to real hardware as possible. Otherwise you might as well just play on a Raspberry Pi or whatever. https://t.co/5oZ9HD82VG July 27, 2026

However, not everyone agrees AI-made cores are a bad thing – in fact, they see it as the next step in the evolution of FPGA gaming, where AI is used to speed up development and save time:





Sorry it threatens your gatekeeping $20k a month Patreon, but damn bro get over it. Oh boo hoo. Some of us enjoy having an all in one box with universal inputs and outputs.Sorry it threatens your gatekeeping $20k a month Patreon, but damn bro get over it. https://t.co/kQyGNfTwUI July 27, 2026

Well, that’s the whole point of an open-source platform: people are free to do whatever they want with it. Your vision, on the other hand, is precisely why closed-source platforms exist. You have to choose one or the other. https://t.co/3LAyhb4DUe July 28, 2026

Oh i love it personally yeah its more mame cores. but there are still 100% FPGA HW emulation core out there and being made. i wouldn't mind to play Killer Instinct trough the ARM chip because it doesnt run on FPGA. — JoeBlack2k (@JoeBlack2k) July 27, 2026

You guys are fighting the steam engine during the industrial revolution. You already lost. AI is here and is transforming the world in real time. Get on board or get left behind. — Dustin Carpenter (@dustincarpenter) July 28, 2026

Where do you stand on this issue? Are AI-generated FPGA cores a bad thing if they give us access to more games, or do they poison the well of FPGA development, forcing those who do super-accurate work out of the community? Vote in the poll below and share your thoughts with a comment.