One of the big selling points of Taki Udon's SuperStation One project is that it supports an optional dock with an optical drive, allowing users to load physical discs to run on the system's FPGA cores.

However, if you already own a MiSTer FPGA (or MiSTer Pi), then you'll be pleased to learn that this functionality has been added to that platform, too – and all you need is an external optical drive.



Its not full speed yet, there are some micro stutters, but I am very close.



This will work on any USB CD/DVD drive as long as the MiSTer gives the drive enough power. Working on something cool.Its not full speed yet, there are some micro stutters, but I am very close.This will work on any USB CD/DVD drive as long as the MiSTer gives the drive enough power. pic.twitter.com/5oLvuItmzz July 19, 2026





And yes the setup is now dust free😜



Download links in the reply! MegaCD is running Full Speed from physical Disc!And yes the setup is now dust free😜Download links in the reply! pic.twitter.com/1bcUF8cGmZ July 19, 2026

Thanks to the efforts of Anime0t4ku, it's currently possible to load and play games for the PlayStation, Mega CD, and TurboGrafx-16 CD/PC Engine CD. Other formats are expected to follow.

Anime0t4ku says that both Mega CD and TG-16 CD run at full speed from the disc, while PlayStation performance is slightly less optimal at present; gameplay is "nearly fluid" and there are issues with FMV and music.

"Any USB CD/DVD drive will work as long as it gets enough juice," says the developer.