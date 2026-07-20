For years, people have speculated about the limits of the MiSTer FPGA system, and each time a suggested ceiling is mooted, talented developers somehow find a way to confound expectations.

It has long been assumed that the MiSTer's DE10 Nano couldn't run Dreamcast games, but that has been disproven by developers skmp (Stefanos Kornilios Mitsis Poiitidis) and bdriffield, who have created a new 'core' called DreamSTer.

DreamSTer is "polly2-rtl, minicast and a python TUI rolled together for the MiSTer environment," according to its GitHub page, and is "very experimental and does not follow MiSTer conventions / is not a MiSTer core. The way this works is quite nasty, it kills the MiSTer process, takes over the fpga launches minicast and re-loads menu.rbf / re-starts MiSTer once done."

Despite its "nasty" nature, DreamSTer is already at a fairly impressive stage, as you can see in the video below, which also includes step-by-step instructions for getting it up and running.

The next step is helping the developers improve compatibility and iron out any issues – you can help here.

As one YouTube commenter puts it, "Alejandro must be spinning in his Lamborghini".