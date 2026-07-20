The original SNES Star Fox has been upgraded to make use of Randy Linden's new Super FX 3 chipset, which was designed to power Limited Run's recent update of the SNES DOOM port.

Released in 1993, Star Fox was the first SNES game to use the Argonaut-designed Super FX chip, which allowed the console to pull off the kind of 3D wizardry that was unheard of on consoles at the time.

The Super FX 3 update has been made possible by the fact that the SNES emulator MesenCE has been updated to support Linden's Super FX 3 chip.

Sunlit, the developer behind the updated Star Fox, says that you get around four-to-eight times better performance, "depending on which chip you're comparing the FX3 to. The Super FX 3 runs about 8x faster than the original 10.7mhz MARIO chip Star Fox shipped with, and about 4x faster than the 21.4mhz GSU-1/GSU-2."

Holy crap! That frame rate. Randy is a madman!! Amped to try this. — Big Ol Canadian Bear (@RSDCDN) July 18, 2026

The update also includes rumble (From Star Fox Shindou Edition) and optional MSU-1 support (for use with the same track map as Sunlit's previous MSU-1 patch).

"The game speed is not untied from the framerate, nor has the framerate cap been raised," adds the developer. "The game is now able to hit the maximum 20fps far more often than before!"

You can download the upgrade here, and the development build for MesenCE, which includes Super FX 3 support, can be found here.