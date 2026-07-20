You may have read elsewhere on the internet that Treasure's N64 classic Mischief Makers (also known as Yuke-Yuke Trouble Makers) has been given a native PC port.

Before you rush to download it, I feel it's my duty to inform you that it's yet another AI-assisted project, and early impressions suggest it has more than its fair share of issues.

ThiagoLira's recomp – which lists Claude AI as one of the contributors – has come under fire from sectors of the retro gaming community, and with good reason.

Many of these vibe-coded projects have serious performance issues at launch, and the people creating them often lack the skills to address them effectively. Such projects tend to dissuade human coders from recompiling the same game, which is bad news for all of us.

Siiiigh vibe-coded recomps have come for my beloved Mischief Makers next. There's only one video up of it which doesn't show any of the 3D scenery stages, but the 3D rocks in the intro have broken textures. Emulation used to have that problem decades ago but it emulates perfect these days. — JezMM (@jezmm.bsky.social) 2026-07-18T22:46:42.166Z

Mischief Makers gets a recomp It was vibe coded Turns out it's buggy and has performance issues — MotorRoach (@motorroach.bsky.social) 2026-07-19T14:20:01.993Z

"I can't help but notice that properly made recomp projects launch with a certain level of prestige and respect for the game with an aim of providing a quality user experience from the start," adds JezMM. "The genAI shite just throws the game up like 'it runs and has widescreen what else do you want'."

"The point of a recomp should be to make an optimized port," says MotorRoach on BlueSky. "If you're going to shortcut it with AI, you might as well just go play the original. Especially if the recomp is buggy and [doesn't] work properly. Shit like this is why you need to double-check any announcements for '[game] got a recomp!'"

The good news is that, as spotted by StardustMagica, another recomp project for the game is in development that isn't vibe-coded slop.