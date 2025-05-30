Update [ ]:

Tony Warriner and Stoo Cambridge's retro-inspired action adventure game UrbX Warriors is officially coming to Amiga AGA and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, the developers have announced.

Back when the original Kickstarter launched for the PC and ZX Spectrum Next versions, Warriner and Cambridge teased additional platforms, including the "PSX, Switch, Dreamcast, and Amiga," and it seems they are finally following through with those plans (well, the Amiga part of it, at least).

Under the name Brazen Gameplay, they have now revealed plans for a second Kickstarter, this time for a "16-bit edition" of UrbX Warriors, which is scheduled to go live on Thursday, 30th July, at 3 pm UK time. In preparation for the Kickstarter's launch, the devs are asking people to sign up to register their interest ahead of time, but have yet to show anything beyond a logo. As a result, it seems we'll have to wait a bit longer to see how these versions are shaping up.





UrbX 16-bit Edition of Urbx Warriors announced today



The formats are Amiga AGA and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive and the announcement launch page URL is



You can sign up here to register your interest and see it go live first too! Just announced! 🎮UrbX 16-bit Edition of Urbx Warriors announced todayThe formats are Amiga AGA and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive and the announcement launch page URL is https://t.co/qMnQjBXaV3 You can sign up here to register your interest and see it go live first too! pic.twitter.com/Y5D6JFDMY6 July 18, 2026

Both men have a long history of working on games for Amiga hardware, but when it comes to commercial projects for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, Stoo Cambridge seems to have Warriner beat, with the latter having mostly been focused on making games for the home computer market during the '90s.

Original Story [ ]: Two legendary British video game developers, the programmer Tony Warriner (Broken Sword, Beneath A Steel Sky) and artist Stoo Cambridge (Cannon Fodder, Sensible World of Soccer), have announced plans to team up to create a brand new game for the Spectrum Next & PC.

According to the announcement, UrbX Warriors is a new game that will see the two veterans draw on their decades of industry experience to create their "most challenging project to date," a project designed to push the Spectrum Next's advanced hardware to its limits.

It focuses on a story about a pair of urban explorers, Alejandro and Ramona, who happen upon what they believe to be an unexplored Mayan temple deep within the rainforest, but soon discover more than they bargained for: room after room filled with deadly threats, including zombies, robbers, and perilous booby traps.

Delving deeper into the temple's dungeons, players will take control of either Alejandro or Ramona and will have to lead them to safety, keeping an eye out for food along the way to maintain their strength, as well as bottles of magic and treasure.

The game is currently live on Kickstarter, where the developers are offering a range of rewards for supporting the project, ranging from digital copies (for either platform) priced at £15 to standard (£30) and big-box (£50) editions.

There are also various more expensive editions being offered, including some that will ship with their own UrbX Warriors-themed joystick. These are all expected to ship next year.

A demo for Windows, macOS, and Spectrum Next is now also available on itch.io. The developers are also teasing versions for "PSX, Switch, Dreamcast, and Amiga".

You can back the project here.