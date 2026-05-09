When it comes to 'new' versions of old consoles, there are a few different options on the market right now.

Nintendo, Sony and Sega have opted for software emulation on their micro-console offerings, while SNK has teamed up with Plaion to produce the Neo Geo AES+, a forthcoming replica system which features recreated chips rather than emulation.

Beyond official options, you have a growing number of FPGA-based alternatives – and these systems tend to attract the truly hardcore retro gamers because they allow the reproduction of vintage systems at the hardware level, offering high accuracy and low latency.

Platforms like the Analogue Pocket, Analogue 3D and Analogue Duo allow you to use your original games and accessories, lending them an additional level of authenticity – while the open source MiSTer FPGA offers the same level of accuracy but with a wider selection of supported systems, including arcade machines, handhelds, computers and more.

The $210 SuperStation One – created by Taki Udon, the person behind the superb cut-price MiSTer alternative, MiSTer Pi – is a system which combines elements from these approaches.

It uses FPGA cores, so you're assured a tremendous degree of faithfulness when it comes to performance, but it also mixes in support for legacy AV connections (including VGA, RGB, S-Video, Component and Composite – in addition to HDMI) and original PlayStation accessories, such as controllers, memory cards and even light guns, via the Serial Native Accessory Convertor (SNAC) module. It will (eventually) support original PS1 media via the optional SuperDock – giving users arguably the most authentic reproduction of the 32-bit PlayStation yet seen, even if it's not officially sanctioned by Sony.

The unit comes in packaging very similar to that used by Sony in the 1990s. Inside, you get the SuperStation One unit, a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, and a generic HDMI lead – there's no power brick included, but every USB-C PSU I had in the house powered the SuperStation One without issue. There's no controller in the box either, but it does come with a 64GB MicroSD card that's already fully configured and includes a selection of homebrew games to get you going.

If you've ever found the physical side of the MiSTer FPGA unappealing, then chances are you'll fall in love with the look of the SuperStation One. Shaped like the PSOne iteration of Sony's console, it's compact and easy to fit into your gaming setup. The unit I was sent by Taki Udon has a transparent blue casing, but the machine is also available in the more authentic grey plastic. The SuperStation One feels solidly put together, but has the added bonus of being totally user-serviceable – a really welcome touch. I also like that the system has a dedicated power button, which most MiSTer setups lack (the other button opens the MiSTer menu).

There's something to note if you're looking at that lovely 10-pin mini DIN socket and assuming you're going to have a cable lying around somewhere – the socket may look like a dead-ringer for the one on the Sega Saturn, but it's actually subtly different, as noted by Retro Gaming Cables. The company – which produces a range of aftermarket cable options for all kinds of vintage systems – says it's working on a SuperStation One-compatible cable as we speak.

At a basic level, the SuperStation One is essentially a MiSTer Pi in a PSOne-shaped case. The big difference is the aforementioned connectivity; thanks to the 24-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC), you can connect this to pretty much any old-school TV and get an authentic-looking image, and being able to plug in your trusty PS1 Dual Shock pad and original memory card so you can pick up your save game from a few decades ago is truly special.

That's not all the SuperStation One has under its hood, however. Bluetooth and WiFi are both built into the system, whereas on MiSTer FPGA units, you normally have to add these features via USB modules. There's also an NFC reader, so you can use the excellent Zaparoo system to load games from rewritable NFC cards (the game isn't actually stored on the card; tapping it triggers the loading process, making it feel more like an old-school system).

The system has support for real-time clocks in games like Pokémon, but there's no battery included in the machine when you get it – you'll have to open it up yourself to fit the CR1220 cell inside. This pops into place easily, so installing it isn't a headache (other than removing the rubber pads on the bottom of the console to access four of the screws). If you're not bothered about games with real-time features, then you can bypass this process entirely.

In terms of pure performance, then, the SuperStation One is identical to the MiSter FPGA. Systems up to and including the Saturn and N64 are supported by the platform, offering amazing performance and a level of accuracy that is hard to match with software emulation (which also introduces some input latency).

While SuperStation One benefits from the vibrant and mature FPGA community that has grown up around the MiSTer, the cores that come loaded on the system have been tweaked to support SuperStation One's aforementioned legacy AV support. Retro RGB has already confirmed that the changes to these cores will eventually be rolled into the main MiSTer distribution, but for now, you'll need to treat this platform as a stand-alone deal rather than a seamless extension of your personal MiSTer ecosystem.

One of the most exciting developments in the SuperStation One project is 'Console Mode', currently being developed by Taki Udon and his team at Retro Remake, and it will also work on MiSTer and MiSTer Pi units. Anyone who has used a MiSTer in the past will attest that the user experience isn't entirely friction-free, and newcomers are sure to find it tricky to navigate, at least initially. Console Mode will offer a simplified interface, the ability to load cover artwork, and a more streamlined way to keep the system up to date.

Having said that, Taki Udon has done a good job of easing new owners into the world of MiSTer. There's a quick setup guide (accessible via a QR code printed on a card in the box) which explains how to get things working as painlessly as possible. One aspect I really appreciated was the BIOS checker, as the SuperStation One ships with open-source BIOS files for all of the systems that need them. Using the checker, you can not only see which files you're missing but also effortlessly replace them with official ones to ensure the most authentic experience possible.

One thing I did note during my review period was that the SuperStation One can get a little warm because it lacks the internal fan that's normally present in the MiSTer and MiSTer Pi. Taki Udon has already confirmed that the SuperStation One has support for "active and passive" cooling, but I'm not sure it's something I'd personally need right now; the heat certainly doesn't feel strong enough to cause issues, but I'll be keeping an eye on it as time goes on.

When you consider you're getting the full MiSTer experience here alongside some genuinely brilliant bonuses – like old-school AV output, PS1 accessory support, built-in Bluetooth, WiFi and NFC – the SuperStation One is arguably the most attractive route into the world of MiSTer FPGA on the market right now. When the $50 SuperDock and 'Console Mode' UI arrive, this could become the de facto FPGA platform; you'll be able to load optical media for consoles like Saturn and Mega CD, which is pretty exciting for those of us who have a large collection of physical games.

The SuperStation One's capabilities are wide-ranging, but I'm perfectly content to treat it as the FPGA-powered PS1 of my dreams; for the longest time, I've been keen on getting an old PlayStation modded with HDMI output and a modern-day PSU solution, but the arrival of Taki Udon's system effectively removes the need for me to jump through hoops retro-fitting a 30-year-old piece of hardware with modern-day creature comforts.

Support for PS1 controllers and accessories out of the box

MiSTer FPGA ecosystem is mature and supports loads of retro platforms

FPGA performance is accurate and low-latency

AV options are wide-ranging

Loads of extra features when compared to the standard MiSTer FPGA

The optional SuperDock will enable support for physical media MiSTer FPGA isn't exactly user-friendly, so casual users might struggle

Unit gets noticeably warm during use

Excellent 9/10

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Thanks to Taki Udon for supplying the SuperStation One used in this review.