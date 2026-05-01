The Castlevania series is home to some of the greatest video game music ever composed, and many of the franchise's aural highlights can be attributed to Michiru Yamane.

Yamane joined the series for the Mega Drive / Genesis title Castlevania: Bloodlines, but her crowning glory is arguably the amazing soundtrack to Symphony of the Night.

She would also contribute to entries on the GBA, DS and PS2, and, more recently, was involved in Castlevania spiritual successor Bloodstained: of the Night (as well as its faux-retro spin-offs, Curse of the Moon and its sequel).

The composer has just released a new Jazz album entitled Integration, and its launch led her to speak with YouTuber Dongled.

As well as discussing her career and the new album, Yamane revealed that she's sadly not involved with Castlevania: Belmont's Curse or Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement.

She does, however, confirm that she's attending Retro Barcelona alongside fellow video game composer Yoko Shimomura (Final Fight, Street Fighter II, Kingdom Hearts).