The 8BitMods VMU Pro is one of the best accessories we've seen released for the Dreamcast in a while, and it has just been blessed with what the company is calling its "biggest update yet."
VMU Pro OS v2.0.4 finally enables the VMUPro Store, which allows you to download games and applications directly to the device.
Furthermore, "high-performance C/C++" SDK is now available to all developers, and PeerNet has been added, which allows peer-to-peer connectivity within applications.
Finally, 8BitMods notes that this update introduces "tons of fixes and polish."
Let us know if you've updated your VMU Pro by posting a comment below.