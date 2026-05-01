The 8BitMods VMU Pro is one of the best accessories we've seen released for the Dreamcast in a while, and it has just been blessed with what the company is calling its "biggest update yet."

VMU Pro OS v2.0.4 finally enables the VMUPro Store, which allows you to download games and applications directly to the device.





🛒 NEW VMUPro Store — download games & apps straight to your device!

⚡ Brand new high-performance C/C++ SDK

🌐 PeerNet — peer-to-peer connectivity for apps

🐛 Plus tons of fixes & polish



Update today! 🚀 VMUPro OS v2.0.4 is live — and it's our biggest update yet.🛒 NEW VMUPro Store — download games & apps straight to your device!⚡ Brand new high-performance C/C++ SDK🌐 PeerNet — peer-to-peer connectivity for apps🐛 Plus tons of fixes & polishUpdate today! pic.twitter.com/rQkZf4mWzo April 29, 2026

Furthermore, "high-performance C/C++" SDK is now available to all developers, and PeerNet has been added, which allows peer-to-peer connectivity within applications.

Finally, 8BitMods notes that this update introduces "tons of fixes and polish."

Let us know if you've updated your VMU Pro by posting a comment below.