If you cast your mind back to last year, you may remember us mentioning Triple Threat Terror — an exciting new independent Game Boy title pitched by its developer as a "hybrid" between comic books and video games.

Well, since then, it appears its creator, Gonçalo Fernandes, has been working hard on something of a follow-up, adapting yet another short story from his graphic novel The Last Call, titled Land of the Free, into a playable experience for people to enjoy.

Land of the Free Part 1 was built using GBStudio, and is scheduled to release sometime in 2027. It will soon be available to pre-order in cartridge form from Fernandes's site, and, judging from the trailer, features a Grand Theft Auto-esque open world, allowing you to explore a top-down recreation of Miami on foot or in vehicles (including a tank capable of destroying everything in its path). According to its developer, players will be able to pick from one of two characters, each with their own storylines, and will then let loose to "fight, explore and uncover secrets" that will help "expand the lore and universe of the comic."

Here's the official synopsis: