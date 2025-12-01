A new indie title for the Game Boy is being described by its creator as a comic book in cartridge form.

Triple Threat Terror is a wrestling title which is accompanied by a physical graphic novel and is the work of Gonçalo Fernandes. I especially like the fact that the cover artwork is inspired by the cover art of Double Dragon 3.

"A mysterious string of murders targets the loser of each weekly wrestling main event," says the developer. "As a triple threat main event draws near, three wrestlers must forget the performance and fight for their survival."

The game allows you to "play through the first chapter of the story on real Game Boy hardware" as you "fight, explore and uncover secrets that help you expand the lore and universe of the comic."

This special edition release "fuses a physical comic book with a real, playable Game Boy cartridge," according to its creator. "It doesn’t just recreate the comic’s events, it expands the story, reveals new perspectives, and hides secrets not found on paper."

You can order the game through Fernandes' website.