The Duffer Brothers' hugely successful Stranger Things is now into its fifth and final season, bringing to a close the '80s-infused horror sci-fi series that kicked off all the way back in 2016.

Nostalgia for the decade that gave us the Compact Disc and Prozac is a huge part of Stranger Things' appeal, and we've already seen pop culture icons like Ghostbusters, Dragon's Lair and Transformers referenced in previous seasons.

Video games are featured again in season five, but it seems that the researchers behind a particular scene in the third episode didn't do quite enough groundwork.

In the scene, Derek Turnbow (Jake Connelly) is seen playing on his beloved NES, but the game on the TV is the arcade version of Ghosts 'n Goblins, and not the NES port.

Some people (ourselves included, in an earlier version of this news story) assumed the game on the TV is Ghouls 'n Ghosts, which was only released on the Sega Master System, Sega Genesis / Mega Drive and NEC SuperGrafx (the latter of which was never released officially outside of Japan). However, it's clearly the coin-op original of the first game – the black border at the top is a giveaway.

When Turnbow's sister swipes the cart out of the console, it clearly has a Ghosts 'n Goblins sticker on it – so it seems that someone has just mixed up the footage of the coin-op and home ports. An easy mistake to make, of course!

It's hard for me to feel too smug about this observation, because, in the alternate reality in which Turnbow resides, every kid has a Hang-On cabinet in their bedroom. The lucky gits.

The Ghosts 'n Goblins series would continue with titles such as Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Ultimate Ghosts 'n Goblins, and Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection.

Thanks to Shiryu for pointing this out!