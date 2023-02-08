Update [ ]: Mighty Final Fight Forever will launch for free on December 23rd, it has been revealed.

"We know you've been waiting a long time," says the team behind the unofficial effort. "Now it's time to deliver what we promised you in a unique form of PRE-RELEASE STREAM with the game's creator Daniel99j. In this stream, you can ask all your questions, enjoy our very first public walkthrough of the game (don't worry about spoilers, we definitely won't show everything), and at the end of it, enjoy the release of the game with us."

The stream is here, so be sure to click the bell icon so you're notified when it's about to go live.

Original Story:

Capcom's Final Fight series might not get much love these days, but during the late '80s and early '90s it was one of the company's key properties, and ports of the 1989 arcade original were seen as a valuable weapon when it came to selling hardware – look at the SNES and Mega CD versions for proof of this.

Capcom also introduced the series to NES owners via the pint-sized Mighty Final Fight, a version which showcased cute 'super deformed' characters and a light RPG-style experience system. Outside of being a single-player experience, it's a pretty decent game – and it clearly has its fans, as a team of developers have been working for over two years to create an unofficial sequel.

Built using the OpenBoR Engine, Mighty Final Fight: Forever takes place four years after the events of the NES title and has an entirely new story to uncover. The visuals have been comprehensively overhauled, with new enemies, locations and weapons. The music is also new, and the game will feature multiple routes through its stages. A 'retro' mode will be included, and – perhaps most important of all – you'll be able to play alongside a friend.

A demo is currently available to download from here, and we can't wait to see what the final product looks like.