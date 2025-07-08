Update [ ]:

Jixa Lady Tiger might be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Steam as a digital download – and as a physical release on GBA and Mega Drive, if a new crowdfunding drive is successful.





Follow the campaign here: New GBA game coming to KS with modern versions too and potentially Megadrive/Genesis.Follow the campaign here: https://t.co/GGbocqJM3A February 24, 2026

Original Story [ ]:

Nothing looks quite like a C64 game, and it's great to see modern developers ape that visual style with their releases. That's precisely what artist and developer Oscar Celestini has done with his PC game Jixa Lady Tiger, which is available to download right now for a small fee.

Boasting an authentic Commodore vibe and taking inspiration from Intelligent Design's 1988 hit Vixen, Jixa Lady Tiger costs just $4 – although you can choose to pay more if you're feeling generous.

"Jixa Lady Tiger is a nostalgic game created using [the] C64 palette," says Celestini. "You are a whip-wielding young female warrior who can transform into a ferocious tiger. [It] is inspired by the old game Vixen [which] featured a blonde woman with the ability to morph into a fox."

The game comes complete with a CRT filter, four areas split into three sub-levels, four boss characters and a password system. The music is provided by Simone Pietro Rincione.

If you'd like to check it out, then head over here.