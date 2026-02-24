Retro Sumus, the Spanish homebrew developer behind the Sega Dreamcast rail shooter Xenocider, announced earlier today that it has officially disbanded.

In a short statement on social media, the studio thanked players for their continued support and suggested it was still possible to buy digital copies of Xenocider for the Sega Dreamcast. But it now looks like it will no longer be taking on any new projects, as the team is going its separate ways.

The news comes 6 months after the team failed to fund its latest project, the Chaos Engine-inspired top-down run 'n gun shooter, Sovietborgs, for Sega Dreamcast, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, MS-DOS, and Neo Geo, on Indiegogo, falling short of its €48,000 goal.





🤖 In case you're curious, you can also play the pic.twitter.com/wCjZbkXREp ⚠️ Retro Sumus has disbanded. If you're still interested in purchasing a digital copy of #Xenocider for #Dreamcast , please drop us a line. Thank you for your continued support!🤖 In case you're curious, you can also play the #Sovietborgs demo here: https://t.co/zUTwALXSpa February 24, 2026

One week before that campaign ended, a spokesperson for the team told Time Extension via email, "We are well aware that it is hardly possible at this point, but we’d rather at least wait and see how far we can get."

They also added, "We don’t really have a budget or a publisher behind us. We did it all by ourselves, sometimes by hand, quite literally. A backup plan could be finding a publisher that believes in the project and is willing to at least partially fund the rest of the development. Or simply wait for a few months, reconsider things, and come back (or not) with a different strategy."

It seems, though, the game will remain unfinished, with a demo being offered on the team's website for those curious about what could have been.

We've reached out to Retro Sumus for comment.