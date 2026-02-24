Metal Gear was one of the few classic '80s and '90s franchises to really nail the landing when it came to the transition between 2D and 3D, but there are many fans who look back on the 2D entries with real fondness.

If you're one of those people, then Spy Drops Gaiden (thanks, Next Indie) might be worth a look. It's a 2D spin-off of Spy Drops, a game from last year which was inspired by the 3D Metal Gear Solid series.

"Set on an island off the coast of Japan, infiltrate fortified bases, carrying out a series of classified missions to neutralize a global threat," reads the game's Steam page.

"Keeping to the shadows for cover, use stealth to sneak past guards, moving slowly to reduce noise, crawling under vehicles and avoiding surveillance cameras."

Showcasing "authentic GB style graphics, animation and sounds" and "classic stealth moves and take-downs", Spy Drops Gaiden has a playable demo on Steam now – so check it out and let us know what you think with a comment.