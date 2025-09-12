Remember Icelandic indie studio Aeriform? Yesterday, we reported that the team was creating an Alien-inspired horror point-and-click adventure for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, but it turns out that's not the only thing it has in development at the moment.

The studio is also working alongside artist Kacper Woźniak and composer Nathan Vallette to create Dead End, the first full game for the "fantasy console", Minicube64.

"It is inspired by the early top-down stealth action games, especially those such as Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear, and loosely based on events precipitating the Death Stranding," says Aeriform.

Here's the setup:

"For Cliff, a retired veteran Special Forces captain, it is only another day visiting his family in the Bridges medical facility, after a tragic accident left his wife in a coma, and their child housed in an experimental stasis pod. Only another day, until he is made aware of a sinister plan that would make this the worst day of his life."

Taking inspiration from the original Metal Gear, Dead End features stealth-based gameplay which revolves around avoiding detection. You'll get to sneak your way through "64 unique and detailed rooms, with secret areas and items," and you can expect "story cutscenes and with animated sprites."

It is noted that the game contains spoilers for Death Stranding, and is "solely for technical demonstration of MC64. It is not endorsed by Kojima Productions."

In case you were wondering, the Minicube64 is "a fantasy console-style emulator based on 6502, with the intention of helping people learn how games were made for older systems such as Atari 26OO, NES, or C64, but without many of the difficult hardware restrictions."