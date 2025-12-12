The Company Behind Arcade Archives Is Teasing Something Big For Its 500th Release

Well, here's something that we somehow missed. In yesterday's Arcade Archives stream for Roc 'N Rope, as spotted by Gosokkyu, Hamster teased that it will be releasing something big on Christmas Day to commemorate the company hitting 500 titles.

The title, according to the Japanese developer/publisher, will be something "suitable" for such an occasion, but beyond that, the company hasn't really offered many clues as to what it might be.

Instead, it is asking its supporters to write in to Hamster (at [email protected]) with their guesses of what the game could be, with 10 prizes expected to be awarded based on a lottery draw.

catching up on last night's Arcade Archives stream from Hamster... they're teasing a big release for ACA #500, scheduled for xmas day—they'll be revealing the game on next week's stream, & if you email em a correct guess before then, you might win a prize tba on their new years day stream — GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP (ETA SOON) (@allcityslopshop.com) 2025-12-12T10:05:14.928Z

Submissions end December 18th, at 2 PM (JST), with the game expected to be announced later that same day at 6:45 PM. Winners for the prize draw, meanwhile, will be announced in a special New Year's Day livestream.

Given Hamster's recent reissues of Ridge Racer, Aqua Jet, and Air Combat 22, our money right now is on something Namco-related, or maybe an expensive license, but at this point, your guess is as good as ours.

