Update [ ]: During today's Famitsu livestream, Taito officially revealed the next Taito Milestones collection, Taito Milestones 4, as well as its release date, price, and lineup of titles.

As reported by Famitsu, the Nintendo Switch collection will be released on March 26th, 2026 in Japan, and will cost 5,720 yen (tax included) in total. Pre-orders are now open across online sites like Amazon Japan, the Square Enix store, and Kadokawa Games' Ebten storefront, with reservations also being available in select retailers across the country. Clear River Games, meanwhile, will be publishing the game digitally in the West, at the same time as the Japanese release.

Here are the games:

Of these, seven have already appeared individually on Nintendo Switch as part of Arcade Archives, with the final three titles, Arkanoid, Syvalion, and Cameltry, being the only ones that are currently exclusive to this collection.

Arkanoid likely doesn't really need much of an explanation, with the colourful block breaker having appeared extensively across various home computers and game consoles over the years, whereas the other two are slightly deeper cuts from the company's history.

Syvalion, for instance, is a dragon-themed arcade shooter, designed by Fukio Mitsuji (the creator of Bubble Bobble), while Cameltry is a maze game, where you must guide a ball through various stages toward an exit.

What do you make of the collection's line-up? Let us know in the comments!

Original Story: It's been a while since we've heard an update on the Taito Milestones series of retro compilations, with the last collection in the series, Taito Milestones 3, having been released all the way back in the final months of 2024.

But now, it looks as if that is all about to change, with Famitsu teasing a new livestream that is set to offer "special new information" on the future of the series.

Taito Milestones, in case you're unfamiliar with it, is a collaboration between the arcade Archives creator Hamster Corporation. Ltd, and the legendary arcade developer Taito, which essentially brings together a bunch of emulated versions of different Taito arcade games on a single Nintendo Switch cartridge.

The list of games typically includes a few that aren't already available as part of Arcade Archives, but are later known to make the jump over, following the collection's final release. As a result, it often serves as a pretty good indication of what games Hamster is planning to bring to Arcade Archives in the future, often months ahead of any official announcement being made.

The livestream event will be broadcast on Famitsu's YouTube channel next week, on Wednesday, December 10th at 8 PM JST, and will be hosted by the Japanese voice actress Marie Miyake, alongside the Famitsu employee Dedeo, the Taito Milestones producer Yuichi Toyama, and other special guests.

We'll be tuning in to hopefully bring you whatever news is announced, but you can also tune in yourself here once the stream is underway.