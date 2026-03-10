DMA Design's Body Harvest is one of those unique titles which, despite enduring a torrid development process and not finding the audience it perhaps deserved, can nonetheless be considered an important moment in the history of the studio which created it; DMA would, of course, eventually evolve into Rockstar Games and find fame with the open-world GTA series.

Body Harvest boasts an open-ended structure, giving the player set objectives and allowing them a fair amount of freedom in how they are carried out. You can use vehicles and enter buildings, making the whole thing feel way ahead of its time, even for an N64 game released in 1998.

Sadly, the game performs quite poorly on Polymega – in fact, it's the first N64 title I've witnessed that gives the modular retro gaming platform serious headaches. Now, Body Harvest hardly ran super-smoothly on the original N64, but on Polymega, the frame rate is often so low that it's hard to control the action. I tested the game on both an original N64 and the Analogue 3D, and performance is far better on those systems than on the Polymega, which is a huge disappointment.

Elsewhere in this collection, we have both the PS1 and N64 versions of S.C.A.R.S., a weapons-based Mario Kart-style racer from Vivid Image, the developers of Street Racer. Despite a rather silly premise (each robot vehicle is based on an animal), S.C.A.R.S. is relatively enjoyable, although including both versions feels a little redundant as they're pretty close (the PS1 version has better music, while the N64 version has slightly better visuals). Both offer four-player split-screen play.

Next up is Toka's Burning Road, one of the most shameless clones of Daytona USA you're ever likely to see. While its visuals are impressive – better than the Saturn port of Daytona, you could argue – the gameplay is disappointingly shallow in comparison.

Finally, there's Dead in the Water, a racing game which takes place on wet stuff, as you've probably guessed. You can participate in races or duke it out in battle arenas, and while everything moves at a refreshingly brisk pace, it's a pretty forgettable experience.

Ultimately, Polymega Collection Vol. 15 - Body Harvest is an oddly disjointed selection of titles, let down by the fact that the headline act runs so poorly on this system.