Back in 2013, Disney shut down LucasArts – an act which ended up killing two known projects, Star Wars 1313 and Star Wars: First Assault.

After footage of the latter game leaked over a decade ago, various pre-released versions have been popping up online, showing how close the game was to being finished.

Fast forward to the present, and First Assault's closed technical beta has not only been preserved by fans, but is also at the point where it's possible to play it online.

Running on the Unreal Engine, First Assault was reportedly going to be a downloadable title with gameplay similar to the popular Star Wars Battlefront series.

If you fancy checking it out for yourself, head over to the Discord server.

According to Wookiepedia, Richard Lim worked on the game's concept artwork, while Tim Temmerman served as a Systems Designer.

