Nightdive has just released a new "announcement trailer" for Sin: Reloaded — it's long-awaited remaster of Ritual Entertainment's 1998 first person-shooter Sin.

The retro developer originally acquired the rights to the game back in January 2020, later releasing Sin Gold, an updated version of the game on Steam & GOG, and announcing that work was underway on a full remaster, under the title Sin: Reloaded.

Scheduled for release sometime in 2021, Nightdive's aim for the remaster was to go even more hands-on when it came to updating the title for modern audiences, overhauling the graphics and tweaking the experience further to make the "diamond-in-the-rough, story-driven FPS" more palatable for modern audiences.

2021 came and passed, however, without the game seeing the light of day, with Nightdive eventually issuing a statement in 2023 that the project wasn't "dead" but the company would simply get around to tackling it at a later date, due to other projects requiring its immediate attention.

This inevitably left a bit of a question mark over when that would be, but Nightdive have now confirmed that the time is now, sharing some pre-alpha footage and announcing plans to get the game out before the end of the year for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Sin, in case you're unfamiliar with it, is a game developed using a modified version of the Quake II engine, and takes place in the near-future city of Freeport where the police have collapsed and been replaced with private security forces hired to protect the interests of their employers. Players take control of John Blade, the commander of one of the largest security companies in the city, HardCorps, who is investigating the impact of a deadly new recreational drug called U4, with links to Sintech.

Here's what you can expect:

Play the original SiN and the SiN: Wages of Sin extra mission pack, optimized using the KEX Engine.

Beautifully remastered graphics with HD textures and models, (up to) 4K resolution at 144 FPS, anti-aliasing, and upgraded 2D screens and menu art.

Overhauled control schemes and modernized UI.

Improved maps throughout the game.

Swap between remastered visuals and the original SiN Gold version.

Brand-new achievements.

Higher resolution Zak Belika tracks mixed/engineered by Chris Mock.

You can watch the announcement trailer below: