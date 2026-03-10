We've seen some pretty big-name titles get natively ported to the Sega Dreamcast recently, and soon it will be time to add another: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The news was revealed by The Sega Guru, who says the developer behind this port wishes to remain anonymous for the time being.

The footage shown is very much a work-in-progress, but it's looking very promising indeed, and seems set to follow in the footsteps of Mario Kart 64 and Star Fox 64, both of which have excellent Dreamcast ports.