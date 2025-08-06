Update [ ]:

The Dreamcast port of Star Fox 64 is now available:

Original Story: JNMartin's unofficial Sega Dreamcast port of Mario Kart 64 is getting pretty close to its first public release. However, it appears that its lead developer has already started working on his next port of an N64 classic.

The Dreamcast developer @Falco_Girgis shared the news earlier today on Twitter/X, stating while he has been busy fixing the last couple of bugs in the Mario Kart 64 DC port, ahead of the game's alpha release, JNMartin has started the process of porting the rail shooter Star Fox 64 over to the Sega console.

Better yet, it appears the developer has already got the game running on the machine after just two days, with the usual caveats being applied here, such as missing sound and graphical glitches — issues that will likely be ironed out as time goes on (much as they were with the Mario Kart 64 port before this).





Star Fox 64 (or Lylat Wars as it was known in Europe) was originally released on the N64 in 1997, and is widely considered to be one of the best games available on the console.

As a Nintendo property, it was never released on a Sega console back in the day, but now thanks to Sonicdcer's decompilation project and homebrew developers like JNMartin, it appears we'll finally see this become a reality, giving us a brand new version of the title to experience at home.

Given the Sega Dreamcast was launched a couple of years after the N64, it will be interesting to see whether this will be a straightforward conversion, or whether the team will try and incorporate some new Dreamcast-specific features.

We'll try and keep you posted as more news becomes available.