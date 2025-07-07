Sega's popular mascot Sonic the Hedgehog will be playable in JNMartin's unofficial Mario Kart 64 Dreamcast port, it was recently revealed.

According to Falco Girgis, a member of the Sega Dreamcast homebrew community (who helped spread word of the project last month), the character will occupy the slot previously taken by Toad, meaning that Toad fans will undoubtedly have to find a new racer when the port is finally made available.

"A NEW CHALLENGER APPROACHES!" Girgis wrote on Twitter/X, last Saturday, unveiling the exciting news to his followers. "You guys all begged for it, and now jnmartin has brought it! Sonic is now a playable character in the Sega Dreamcast port of Mario Kart 64!"

He then went on to share a 46 second clip captured on real hardware, featuring a Mario 64-style interpretation of the classic Sega character racing on Frappe Snowland, the second course of the Flower Cup.





Right now, it's worth highlighting that the port is still in active development, with JNMartin only sharing builds among "close friends, testers, and DC/N64 sceners".

However, according to Girgis, "other than minor graphical glitches", the only big thing left to do is audio (which explains the inclusion of Sonic R track 'Diamond in the Sky' in the video). This means it probably won't be too long before we get some kind of a timeline on when we'll able to get our hands on it.