A new game, inspired by Gracious Films' "definitive" ZX Spectrum documentary The Rubber Keyed Wonder, has just been released for the classic 8-Bit computer.

The appropriately titled Rubber Keyed Wonder - The Game is one of the physical items that is being offered online as a bonus incentive for picking up the The Rubber Keyed Wonder and its official soundtrack over on Gracious Films' website.

But, as of 2 days ago, it is now also available to download for free from itch.io, with the game's lead designer, artist, and programmer Lee 'Chops' Stevenson encouraging people to donate to his local Cystic Fibrosis charity in the UK, in lieu of a more traditional form of payment.

The game, of course, isn't a direct adaptation of the doc — there's no mini games, for instance, about interviewing the British broadcaster James O'Brien about his childhood memories of the Spectrum or editing together archive footage on a deadline. Instead, it is simply a fun adventure game taking control of a sentient Spectrum that must collect musical instruments, with the in-game connection to the doc being that these instruments are needed to record the film's soundtrack.

Here's a more-detailed description of the story, courtesy of the developer: