If you cast your minds back to April of this year, you may remember us telling you about this amazing animation from the incredible animators and video game enthusiasts over at 64Bits, which reimagined Indiana Jones & The Great Circle as a classic Lucasarts' adventure.

Well, it appears they're back at it again, with the retro specialists over at Retro Dodo recently reporting that the popular channel has now turned its talents toward giving another hugely popular piece of media a retro-inspired makeover.

This time around, it's the turn of Netflix's hit dystopian thriller Squid Game to undergo a transformation, with the 64Bits team adapting the first season of the three season show into a self-contained Game Boy game.

We made a fully playable Squid Game demake for Game Boy! Play in browser or on real hardware - includes manual, box art, cheats! Play on @newgrounds.com www.newgrounds.com/portal/view/... Download @itchio.bsky.social: 64bitsanimation.itch.io/squid-game-boy #SquidGame #GameBoy #IndieDev #GBStudio — 64 Bits Studio (youtube.com/64bits) (@64bits.bsky.social) 2025-06-30T13:50:27.113Z

This isn't just some fancy mock-up either, with the "Game Boy Demake" actually being a fully playable fanmade game built using GBStudio that can be experienced with either real hardware, Game Boy emulators, or in your browser of choice on Newgrounds.

The game contains a story mode that sees players take control of Player 456 (Seong Gi-hun) as he plays through 7 mini games (such as Red light, Green Light; Tug of War; Glass Bridge; Lights Out; Sugar Honeycombs; Marbles; and the titular Squid Game), with the game boasting 3 endings, and a secret hard mode. There's also the option to select these mini games separately, allowing you to practice them, before you try to take on the campaign.

You can download the game now from itch.io for free.