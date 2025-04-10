Have you ever wondered what Indiana Jones & The Great Circle might have looked like as a classic LucasArts adventure game? Well, wonder no more.

The amazing animators and video game enthusiasts over at 64 Bits have put together an awesome proof-of-concept demake video of MachineGames critically acclaimed Indiana Jones title, imagining what the first-person may have looked like if it had been released in the same year as the Fate of Atlantis as a traditional point-and-click adventure.

The video is now available to watch on YouTube and Newsgrounds and depicts various memorable scenes from the game (some of which will inevitably be considered spoilers if you're holding out for the PS5) rendered in a 2D pixellated aesthetic. For instance, we see the initial break-in at Marshall College that kicks off the events of the game, as well as the scene featured in the official gameplay reveal trailer where Indy is buried up to his neck in the desert and left for dead.

As you may expect, the video brings back the iconic verb interface and inventory from Fate of Atlantis and even has an appearance of a rubber chicken with a pulley in the middle for the Monkey Island fans among you. It all looks super incredible, and we can't help but wish it was something that was actually playable as we'd happily experience the entire game this way.

It seems we're not alone in this either, with the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (and Return to Monkey Island) executive producer Craig Derrick taking to Twitter/X to show their support for this remarkable fan project:

"Stop everything and check this out — the @64BitsAnimation team just reimagined Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as a classic LucasArts-style adventure, and it's pure gold! This is super cool and seriously impressive work. I need to play the whole game like this now!"

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is already available on Xbox Series X|S now and is scheduled to launch on PS5 on April 17th.