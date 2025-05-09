Indie developer Shane McCafferty recently said he wanted to bring OutRun to the Game Boy—and it looks like he's very close to achieving that noble goal.

McCafferty—head of Rocketship Park and developer of titles like Cave Dave, Starseed, Hoonigans and Nitro—recently released Hero GP, a tribute to Sega's Hang-On arcade game.

It was only natural, then, that he might shift his attention to Yu Suzuki's other Super Scaler racing classic—1986's OutRun.

Here's a few Screens of my Outrun for Game Boy Color demo. Almost complete now. 🌴 #pixelart #indiedev #gameboy #retrogaming — EGVroom (@egvroom.bsky.social) 2025-05-09T03:26:16.951Z

#screenshotsaturday Outrun (ish) Game Boy Color update: - Worked more on the pixels. - Added the final music. - Tweaked handling. - Almost complete now. It's going to be a free, 1 stage, demo. A 'what if?' Some gameplay ... #pixelart #indiedev #gameboy #retrogaming — EGVroom (@egvroom.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T04:52:09.948Z

Referred to as "What If OutRun", the demo appears to be reaching the finish line and is already looking very promising. Hero GP delivered a fantastic sense of speed on relatively humble hardware, so we'd imagine this new title will do the same.

If you'd like to keep track of McCafferty's progress, then you can follow him on Bluesky.