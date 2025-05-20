Indie developer S. TALBAIN has just released a new title for the Game Boy Color that is clearly inspired by Konami's Castlevania franchise.

"Step into the decaying world of Kagenovia in Dawnrazor, a brand-new original Game Boy Color title developed for real hardware," says the developer. "Take control of Zedekiah, a betrayed knight reborn through parasitic vampirism, as he fights through blood-soaked ruins and biomechanical horrors."

As you can see from the screenshots, the main sprite looks very much like a NES-era Belmont and even attacks with a whip.

According to its official page, Dawnrazor offers:

Hardcore 2D action with gothic sci-fi vibes

Biomechanic abilities – Use Blood Surge or Biomechanic Hearts to survive

Moral choices – Spare or slay your enemies… and face the consequences

Authentic visuals, music, and mechanics for Game Boy hardware

If you'd like to check it out, then point your browser here.