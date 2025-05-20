We're counting down the days until the release of Yuzo Koshiro's Earthion, which still doesn't have a solid release date but is surely just around the corner now.

To whet our appetite further, Yoshiro recently posted a video which shows the game running through a range of different speaker options. At the low end, we have the 300 Yen / $2 Daiso stereo speakers, which, unsurprisingly, offer a pretty weak experience. Koshiro also runs the game through the Sony Trinitron KV-14DA1's built-in speakers, which is better—as you'd expect from a set which cost around 30,000 Yen / $200 at launch.

The surprise is the 1500 Yen / $10 Funlogy stereo speakers. "The Earthion soundtrack sounds amazing on these," comments Yoshiro. "Punchy bass, clear highs, and great stereo depth. And best of all, they’re super affordable!"

Finally, he runs the game through the Victor RC-M70 boombox, which cost 84,800 Yen / $587 at launch back in 1980 (around $2,415.39 adjusted for inflation).

Yoshiro has a history with this particular piece of equipment. "The RC-M70 is the boombox I used back when I was creating music for the Mega Drive, up until Ys, Sorcerian, and Bare Knuckle II," he says. "The one shown in the video isn’t the actual unit from back then but one I recently acquired at an auction. It’s in excellent condition, and it feels as if the sound from those days has been perfectly brought back to life."

Earthion is coming to Mega Drive / Genesis, Switch, PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam this year. Limited Run Games will be handling the physical distribution of the title.