Yuzo Koshiro's Earthion is close to release, and the game's key art has just been shown off ahead of launch.

As revealed on social media, the man behind the artwork is none other than Mitsuhiro Arita, who is one of the most prolific artists working on the long-running Pokémon Card Game.

"It evokes the hand-drawn style of posters that once adorned the walls of game centers—a homage to the essence of “classic arcade shooting” captured in this single image," says Koshiro, who is clearly pleased with the final product.

In addition to the piece of art shown here, Arita has also produced another Earthion visual, which you can see below.

In addition to his longstanding association with Pokémon, Arita has also worked on franchises such as Final Fantasy, Shin Megami Tensei and Monster Hunter.

Earthion launches this year on Switch, PS4, Xbox, Steam and (of course) Mega Drive / Genesis.