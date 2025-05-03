The official website for Yuzo Koshiro's upcoming Mega Drive shmup Earthion has gone live, finally confirming the consoles the title will be coming to when it launches this year.

We already knew that a Steam release was happening, but it has now been confirmed that Earthion will launch on Switch, PS4, PS5 And Xbox Series X/S.

As well as showing off some screenshots, the new site also has the following synopsis:

Return to the genesis of 16-bit gaming with Ancient’s brand new shoot ’em up, Earthion!

With Earth’s resources depleted and its environment in ruin, most of humanity has fled to Mars. But when hostile invaders launch an attack on Earth, mankind has no choice but to fight back. As environmental researcher Azusa Takanashi, you’ll pilot the state-of-the-art space fighter YK-IIA and mount the most important counterattack in human history. Losing is not an option! Featuring eight action-packed stages full of stunning visuals, frenetic gameplay, and amazing special effects—not to mention an incredible soundtrack composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro—Earthion will have you on the edge of your seat as you fight to save humanity’s future.

Limited Run Games will be handling the distribution of physical copies of Earth.