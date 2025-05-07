Songbird Productions has announced that it is reviving a lost Atari Lynx game from the early 1990s called Ultravore.

Created by Beyond Games (Battlewheels, Ultra Vortek), Ultravore is a one-on-one fighting game which was picked up by Songbird 25 years ago.

"We have the entire source and assets for the game (a nice change of pace, compared to our recent ROM-only projects), so everything is on the table for enhancements," says the company.





Here is the first-ever video capture of Ultravore for the Atari Lynx. May 7, 2025

"We've already added health bars, variable damage depending on the move, new graphics, and new audio. Other possible features include music, multiple environments, more fighters, etc. More enhancements means a lot more work, so we may look at a crowdfunding option to broaden the scope beyond necessary upgrades. We want to deliver a fantastic fighting game for Lynx fans."

The announcement was accompanied by never-before-seen footage of the game in motion.