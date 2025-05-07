The Aero Dancing series—known outside of Japan as AeroWings—saw six different games on Sega Dreamcast, and three of them have now returned to active service thanks to the efforts of fans.

As reported by Sega Saturn Shiro, Aero Dancing F: Todoroki Tsubasa no Hatsu Hikou (or FSD), Aero Dancing i and Aero Dancing i: Jikai Saku Made Matemasen (also known as iSD) have been brought back online thanks to a modder called Shuouma. Private servers are now online which allow these games to be played over the web, as long as you have the right equipment, of course.

As a neat bonus, Dreamcastlive.net's pcwzrd13 has translated all of the online menus of Aero Dancing iSD into English, which makes it easier for non-Japanese people to play it. "As with the last couple Japanese games revived, I’ve gone in and translated all of the online menus into English to make navigating them a lot easier," says pcwzrd13.

"It’s not perfect as there are some slightly odd translations and a bit of Japanese text still lying around, but I think it gets the job done. I should note that I’ve only translated Aero Dancing iSD as it’s the latest game with the most content. I don’t think there’s much of a point in playing the older games as they’re very much the same, just with less stuff. That being said, a patched version of FSD will still be available for download."