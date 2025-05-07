Publishers Pqube and PixelHeart have confirmed that Migami Games' Chronicles of the Wolf will launch on 19th June 2025.

Like the developer's previous effort, Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula, this particular title takes a massive helping of inspiration from Konami's Castlevania franchise. Migami Games actually started out creating unofficial fan games based on the series, such as Haunted Castle II (1998), Haunted Castle III: Trevor's Quest (2001), Castlevania: The Lecarde Chronicles (2013) and Castlevania: The Lecarde Chronicles 2 (2017).

Instead of controlling a Belmont, the player steps into the boots of Mateo Lombardo, who wants nothing more than to become a member of the Rose Cross Order.

This Metroidvania pulls in the day/night cycle seen in Simon's Quest, and even goes as far as to enlist the vocal talents of Robert Belgrade, who has worked on the likes of Tekken, Soul Blade, Mega Man X7 and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, in which he voiced the lead role of Alucard. Belgrade will narrate Lombardo's adventure.

Another link to Castlevania's history is the inclusion of Bloodless from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night—the spiritual successor to Castlevania created by Koji 'IGA' Igarashi, producer of the Castlevania franchise during his time at Konami.

Chronicles of the Wolf is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC (Steam), and physical editions will be available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles. A Steam demo is available now.