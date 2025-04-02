Despite launching on the humble Game Boy, Castlevania II: Belmont's Revenge is considered by some fans to be one of the best entries in Konami's long-running franchise.

It offers tight and enjoyable gameplay, impressive visuals and one of the best soundtracks in Castlevania history—so, as you can imagine, we were quite excited when we saw pixel artist Mário Santos posting screens from what appeared to be an unofficial remake.

The bad news is that Dark Legend Chronicles: Belmont's Revenge doesn't actually exist—the screens are all mock-ups created by Santos (along with assistance from @junkisakuraba, ButiaAzul and @dougdinsdale).

I'll post shots of my playthrough. It was short but pretty sweet. 🧵1/18 pic.twitter.com/t2g2vCVDvC April 1, 2025

"Needless to say, these aren't real screenshots," says the artist. "I wanted to imagine basic mockups for a 'Belmont's Revenge remake' and took the April 1st opportunity for a bit of a fun time. This was also a little personal study/challenge to see how quick I could make them."

We'll forgive Santos for this cruel prank purely because these screens are what we want a new Castlevania to look like; they've fired up our imagination on what M2 could do if it was allowed to remake Belmont's Revenge.

After all, the company has already revived Castlevania: The Adventure and Haunted Castle; why stop there, right?