GTA: Vice City is now available for the Dreamcast.

"The beta release of our Grand Theft Auto Vice City port to the Sega Dreamcast is finally here," says Falco Girgis. "We've now added graphics settings for 2xFSAA to give it a less jagged, more smooth look and have added a video mode for rendering to a 24bpp framebuffer, which adds extra depth and vividness to the colors!"

He adds that there's still a lot to do:

While we still have plenty of work to do regarding features, assets, and performance, I am extremely proud of our team after what we've accomplished within just a few short months with this port that, for the last two decades, was considered literally impossible for the console to handle. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to work beside you crazy and talented bastards!

I also want to thank the Sega Dreamcast and Grand Theft Auto communities for rallying around this cause and coming together to help us test and debug this release along with the previous GTA3 release over the last several months. Your support and diligent work has been vital for ensuring that the games have been fully playable on the DC, and your constant support and feedback has been an inspiration to the team. We couldn't have done it without you!





You can find out how to play it on your Dreamcast here.

Both Vice City and GTA III are now in beta on Sega's 128-bit console.

Original Story: Mon 24th Feb 2025

One of the more welcome surprises of 2024 was the revelation that GTA 3 would be unofficially ported to the Sega Dreamcast.

Developed by a team led by SKMP and built using KallistiOS software, the port was an incredible example of what Sega's 128-bit console is capable of in the right hands.

Now, the same developer has announced that work has begun to bring GTA: Vice City to Dreamcast, and you can see it in action below.

As you can see, it's still very early in the process—there are graphical issues and no sound—but when you look at how rapidly the GTA 3 port progressed, it's hard not to be optimistic that this will be fully playable in a short space of time.

In fact, since The Sega Guru posted the video above, developer SKMP has shown off a more advanced video which includes audio:

Vice City launched on PS2 in 2002, and would later be released on PC and Xbox. The PS2 version sold a staggering 14.2 million copies, and total sales of the game across all formats stand at over 17.5 million.