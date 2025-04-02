Hamster, the company behind Arcade Archives, has revealed that it will be bringing the multi-directional tank game Assault Plus to PS4 & Nintendo Switch starting tomorrow (April 3rd) (thanks GameWatch!).

Originally released exclusively in Japan in 1988 — the same year as its predecessor — Assault Plus is an updated version of the original arcade release, featuring a different soundtrack and two types of game difficulties to choose from: an "Easy" mode and an additional "Super" Mode.

This easy mode features a shorter route, while the harder version takes you on a longer route through the game that contains a few new stages.





As far as we're aware, the game has never been reissued on consoles in a standalone format in the past, with the only prior appearance we know about being its fairly well-hidden inclusion as an Easter Egg on Namco Museum Vol. 4 for the original PlayStation — an event that represented its first official release outside of Japan.

As part of this week's Arcade Archives live stream, Hamster will be joined by Shinji Hosoe and Hideyuki Kikuchi who were part of the game's development, as well as Namco Bandai's licensing specialist Kazuhito Udetsu, to talk about how it was made.