A new emulation collection containing six classic Atari Lynx games is about to be released on the Nintendo Switch eShop later this month (as spotted by gosokkyu!).

The Epyx Collection: Handheld comes courtesy of the developer Imagine Software, who was previously behind The Monty Mole Collection, the recent reissue of Chip's Challenge, and the Commodore 64 Collection Hidden Gems: Volume One.

It will include a bunch of games that were first published by the American company Epyx for Atari's Game Boy rival and will contain a few quality-of-life improvements such as retro CRT and LCD filters, save states, a rewind feature, and right and left-handed control presets.

These are the games included in the collection:

California Games

"Take on the challenge of 4 sun-drenched sports: Foot Bag, BMX, Half Pipe Skateboarding, and Surfing!"

ElectroCop

"Save the president's daughter in this unique side-scrolling 3d shooter!"

Blue Lightning

"Take command of the top secret Blue Lightning jet fighter in this third-person 3d shooter!"

Gates of Zendocon

"Survive the hostile alien inhabitants of 51 deadly universes in this side-scrolling shooter!"

Todd’s Adventures in Slime World



"Delve the depths of the grossest planet in the universe in this side-scrolling exploration shooter!"

Zarlor Mercenary

"Blast away enemies to earn the cash to upgrade your ship in this top-down vertical scrolling shooter!"

Pre-orders are currently open on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The game costs £11.99/$11.99 and will become available on April 25th.

Here's the trailer, which shows off some of the games in action and includes a look at the front-end, which contains 3D recreations of each game's original box art.