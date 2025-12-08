Last week, a YouTube video surfaced under the title "Shenmue IV announcement leaked?", sparking a ton of discussion about whether YSNet was potentially working on a follow-up to Shenmue 3.

The video has been widely shared across several news sites over the last few days, including our sister site Push Square, and several Sega- and Shenmue-related YouTube channels, with the question on everyone's mind being whether or not it was a legitimate leak or simply an AI-generated fake meant to fool fans.

This morning, the Shenmue 3 developer YS Net has since put out an official statement on social media, in which it has finally responded to the trailer, confirming it is fake.

In this message, written both in Japanese and English, it labelled the video an "unauthorized use of our logo" and stated unequivocally that it has "absolutely no connection to YS Net". It also said it is considering "potential legal action" against its creator for potential "trademark infringement" and "unfair competition".

Here's the statement in full:

"YS NET Inc. has confirmed that a video has been posted on social media which uses our company logo without permission, falsely giving the impression that it is an official "Shenmue 4" related video produced by us. This video has absolutely no connection to YS NET. Furthermore, at this time, YS NET has not released any trailers, footage, or other promotional materials related to "Shenmue 4". "We recognize that the unauthorized use of our logo, and any act that misleads viewers into believing such content is official, constitutes a serious issue that may amount to trademark infringement and unfair competition. We are currently working with relevant parties and preparing appropriate measures, including potential legal action."

We sincerely apologize to our fans and all related parties for any confusion this may have caused. We will continue to ensure the proper and accurate dissemination of information, and we ask for your understanding and cooperation."

In other words, Shenmue fans, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like an announcement isn't on the way after all.

Originally envisioned for the 32-bit console, the Sega Saturn, the Shenmue series originally debuted on the Dreamcast and was created by the legendary arcade developer Yu Suzuki. It follows the story of a Japanese teenager named Ryo, who sets off on a journey to avenge his murdered father, and was set to be one of several games. Since then, only two more entries in the series have been released: 2001's Shenmue II and the 2019 Kickstarter-funded follow-up Shenmue III.