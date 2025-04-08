A bunch of Shenmue development materials have just been archived online, thanks to the Shenmue-dedicated website Shenmue Dojo. This includes "over 400 original sketches, illustrations, 3D renders & more" from the early development of the game, including the period in which Yu Suzuki's team at Sega (Sega AM-2) was still developing the game as a Virtua Fighter RPG.

According to an article on Shenmue Dojo, the impressive collection of materials comes from a couple of different sources, with the main one being three listings that were discovered earlier this year on a Japanese auction website called Zenmarket.

Huge Shenmue Artwork Release! 🖼️ We are excited to finally share this newly created section of the Dojo! Within these pages you will find over 400 original sketches, illustrations, 3D renders & more from the early Shenmue / VFRPG days. View: 🔗 shenmuedojo.com/original-sh... — Shenmue Dojo (@shenmuedojo.com) 2025-04-05T20:58:21.358Z

These listings came to Shenmue Dojo's attention back in January 2025 and appeared to contain a bunch of materials have once belonged to the Shenmue 3D character designers Hideki Kawabata and Takashi Itoh. As a result, they were immediately identified as something the community should work towards preserving, with the Shenmue Dojo's co-owners Matt Oliver and James Brown joining forces with other members of the game's fanbase such as Chao (Shenmue Photos), David Deville (Shenmue Master), and Nathan (24Nathan) to ensure they won all three lots.

Since then, the team has been hard at work scanning and preserving this material to publish as part of a public archive and has also come across more rare artwork that had been hidden-in-plain sight on Kawabata's online portfolio.

You can view the full archive here, if you want to view some of this artwork for yourself.