Polymega System Software Update 1.1.34 is now live, and while it doesn't do much on the surface, one aspect of the change log could prove to be interesting in the long run.

According to the official Polymega site, this update adds support for "future Polymega hardware." This could refer to the forthcoming and much-delayed GC01 Light Gun, which is apparently shipping soon. No previous system software update has mentioned Light Gun support being added, after all.

However, you'd imagine that, if this were the case, the update would simply say that Light Gun support has been added rather than being all mysterious about it—so perhaps it's for something else?

Those of you with long memories will recall that back in 2023, Polymega maker Playmaji revealed a subscription service and a new trimmed-down Polymega model, called the Remix, which effectively allowed you to digitise your collection to your computer.

At the time of writing, neither of these elements has been released, and we've had no update on their progress.

The 1.1.34 update also fixes an issue "which prevented certain games from playing correctly on the Drift Out Polymega Collection disc."