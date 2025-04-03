Update [Thu 3rd Apr, 2025 12:00 BST]: The results of the BAFTA's public poll are in, with Shenmue being named the "most influential video game of all time".

The announcement was made earlier today on Twitter/X, with the organisation publishing a blog, written by the former Edge Deputy editor Chris Schilling, going over the top 21 games, as voted on by its online followers.

In this blog, Schilling called Shenmue "a surprise number one in some respects" and we can definitely agree with this sentiment. As though the game has many fans (ourselves included), there are a fair share of detractors too, who have criticized it in retrospect for its awkward controls and clunky dialogue.





Yu Suzuki's tale of revenge topped our global poll. What's your favourite memory of the Shenmue series?

As Schilling writes, however, over time, it "increasingly feels like the original blueprint for the dynamic, detailed settings that have since become the expected norm", having stunned many with its "astonishingly vivid rendition of Yokosuka".

Amusingly, some outlets have expressed shock at the result, with ITV News even going as far as to say Shenmue is a title many won't have heard of:

Others have questioned the choice, too:

Second on the list of influential games was Doom, id Software's groundbreaking 1993 shooter, while third was the 1985 platformer Super Mario Bros. The fourth spot, meanwhile, was taken up by Valve's innovative shooter Half-Life, while Nintendo's The Legend of Ocarina of Time rounded out the top five.

You can read the full countdown here.

Original Article [Thu 27th Feb, 2025 15:15 GMT]: Tetris. Zelda: Ocarina of Time. GTA III. Final Fantasy VII. Shenmue. Super Mario 64. These are all video games which have had a considerable impact on the industry, but which one do you think has had the most "influence" on the world of interactive entertainment as a whole?

That's what BAFTA wants to find out. It's asking players all over the world to nominate what they think is the most influential video game ever made.

"‘Most influential game’ can means different things to different people," says BAFTA. "Perhaps it’s a game that birthed a genre, one that defined an era, or one that set the standards for storytelling and interactivity. Perhaps it’s a game whose influence crosses into films, TV and music, which we still see today. It could even be a game that’s had a big influence on you, personally, changing the way you look at the world."

BAFTA has launched a site which allows you to select your most influential game. You'll need to pick a title and you'll have the option to explain why you think it's so important. If you're stuck for inspiration, then make sure you're following BAFTA's social accounts, as it will be enlisting the help of "some of the biggest names in games" to give their own thoughts on the topic.

You've got until Thursday, 20th March, 5 pm GMT, to submit your selection. Let us know what you voted for by posting a comment below.