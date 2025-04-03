A new Katamari Damacy game is launching today, ending an eight-year wait for an all-new entry in the series. But there's a slight catch for those who will want to give it a try.

For the moment, at least, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE — the first entirely new game to be released in the series since the 2017 endless-runner Amazing Katamari Damacy — is exclusive to Apple Arcade, meaning fans of the series will be forced to sign up for the subscription-based service if they want to give it a go.

The Katamari Damacy series originally started way back in 2004, with the release of Katamari Damacy on the PS2, and has since gone on to garner a large number of sequels and spin-offs across a wide range of platforms. However, in recent years, Bandai Namco has mostly kept the series alive by releasing high-definition remasters of the first two titles, under the title Katamari Damacy Reroll and We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie, across modern consoles and PC.



Fans of the game would have no doubt been hoping the next entry in the series would again be available for as many platforms as possible to help introduce it to the largest audience imaginable. But, for now, that doesn't appear to be the case, with the only option being to simply wait and see what happens moving forward.

With all that out of the way, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE does look to be a pretty interesting spin on the popular series. It sees the Prince once again having to roll up everyday objects to grow bigger and create stars, with the twist this time being that the King of All Cosmos has started streaming and needs his son's help to become "the top streamer in All Cosmos".

As always, while rolling up a ball, players will be treated to a bunch of brand-new tracks to "amp up the game", including a selection of music from Japanese artists like Panno Mimimi and Natsuki Ogoda, among others. You can also customize your character too, decorating the Prince with a range of different faces and outfits.

You can find out more about the game here.