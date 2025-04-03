Yesterday's Nintendo Direct was crammed full of so much news that it was easy to overlook an announcement or two while focusing on some of the bigger reveals like the Nintendo Switch release date, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Mario Kart World.

A pretty good example of this was Konami's exciting announcement that it would be relaunching the Survival Kids franchise with a new co-op survival adventure for the Switch 2 — something that ultimately seems to have gotten buried in the grand scheme of things.

Survival Kids is a series of games that originally debuted on the Game Boy Color and typically focuses on a group of children trying to survive on a deserted island.

Following the original game, which was released in 1999, a bunch of sequels were produced across multiple platforms. This included a Japan-exclusive follow-up for the Game Boy Color, three games for the Nintendo DS (released under the name Lost in Blue in the West), and a single entry for the Nintendo Wii in 2008 (that was localized as Lost in Blue: Shipwrecked).

According to the trailer that was featured in the direct, the new game sees up to four players working together after their ship crashes during a storm, cooking, crafting, and solving puzzles to find their way home.

Here's an official description for the game:

"Welcome to Survival Kids, a survival adventure game available exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2! Picture this: A dusty old attic, cobwebs, forgotten boxes and the faint smell of neglect. Four curious kids stumble upon an ancient, tattered map, sparking an unexpected adventure… Setting out to sea upon their ramshackle boat, a sudden, ferocious storm hurls them into a hidden world brimming with danger and mystery. Now it’s down to you to help them work together and find their way home in Survival Kids - a fast-paced, co-op survival game for absolutely everyone!

Stranded on a series of unique islands, set upon the back of giant Whurtles, work together with up to 4 players in local or online co-op to explore, chop, craft, fish, cook and solve your way to safety - all whilst surviving everything the islands throw at you! Master the island's challenges, use the Harmony Stones to tame the storm and make it back home with an epic story to tell!"

The game will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 6th.