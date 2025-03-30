The art of translating games for different regions is something which doesn't get enough credit or attention. How a game is localised can make or break its impact, with successful translations managing to retain the feel of the original script—something that isn't always easy, given the myriad differences between Japanese and other languages.

Despite this, translators still tend to get a bum deal when it comes to getting credit for their efforts. Back when Konami released the original Suikoden (1995) and Suikoden II (1998)—both of which were recently remastered for modern systems—the localization team received no credit.

Now, it has been spotted that the team which worked on the new translations for both games have also gone uncredited. "Looks like the translation and LQA were handled by completely uncredited and likely perma-NDA-bound freelancers at DICO and Keywords," notes Christina on Blue Sky (as spotted by Liz Bushouse):

Looks like the translation and LQA were handled by completely uncredited and likely perma-NDA-bound freelancers at DICO and Keywords. — Christina 🌹 | Play Twisted Wonderland! (@dramata.bsky.social) 2025-03-09T04:29:41.376Z

While some would argue that as long as the companies involved are credited, that's enough—especially as they will have been the entities commissioned by Konami to handle the translation work.

However, this does a disservice to the talented people who perform this challenging and nuanced work, and including a few extra names in the credits is hardly a massive ask.