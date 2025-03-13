Not every video game can be a hit, and while it's fair to say that nobody sets out to produce a bad one, we've had to endure some genuinely dire examples over the past 50-odd years of the industry.

If you're in Japan, then the title of "worst game ever" could fall to many potential candidates, but one name that crops up more often than most is Death Crimson on the Sega Saturn.

Released exclusively in Japan in 1996, it has gained a level of notoriety over the decades for its terrible production values, nonsensical plot and poorly designed light-gun gameplay. When the Japanese Sega Saturn Magazine ran a reader's poll to rank the console's library, Death Crimson received 1.0909 out of 10, the lowest score of any game.

Amazingly, despite this critical mauling, the game received a sequel in 1999 on the Dreamcast called 1999 sequel Death Crimson 2, which was then updated for arcades in 2000 as Death Crimson OX.

If you've not had the pleasure of experiencing this game, then Japanese gaming historian Yuyuki chan is here to help with an exhaustive video focusing on Death Crimson. The video shows the game in action and takes a deeper look at its history. Outside of the rather cringeworthy AI voice-over, it's well worth a watch,