Japanese retro gaming 'Mangaka' (which means comic artist or cartoonist) KABU recently asked their followers to vote for the best Saturn games of all time, and, with more than 4,000 votes submitted, the results are now in (thanks @gosokkyu).

What's most surprising about the top ten is that, despite the console's increased popularity in its homeland, there aren't many Japanese exclusives included.

Out of the ten games selected, only Grandia and Sakura Taisen / Wars never got a Western release on Saturn. All of the other games were released internationally.

What's most surprising is that there's no room for Radiant Silvergun, Panzer Dragoon Saga or Shining Force III in the top ten.



Released alongside the PlayStation in 1994, the Saturn only sold 9.26 million units worldwide and struggled to establish a foothold in the West. However, in Japan it was markedly more popular and was supported by a wide range of publishers right up until its demise in 1998, when Sega released the Dreamcast.