As recently highlighted by Wario64 on Twitter, Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition have both been delisted from Steam.

The news comes just days after another company 2K had to remove its cult-military shooter Spec-Ops: The Line from the popular storefront over expired partnership licenses, leading people to criticize the idea of an all-digital future.

It's unknown, in this case, why Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition were picked for removal. We've reached out to Capcom for clarification and will update you once we hear back.





Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition is still available. There's no other DMC3 version (except the one in DMC HD Collection) Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition just got delisted on Steam.Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition is still available. There's no other DMC3 version (except the one in DMC HD Collection) pic.twitter.com/puPb46g3ls February 1, 2024

Fortunately, at the moment, it's still possible to buy Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition on the storefront. Devil May Cry 3, meanwhile, seems to only be available on the platform as part of the Devil May Cry HD Collection.