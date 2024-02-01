As recently highlighted by Wario64 on Twitter, Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition have both been delisted from Steam.
The news comes just days after another company 2K had to remove its cult-military shooter Spec-Ops: The Line from the popular storefront over expired partnership licenses, leading people to criticize the idea of an all-digital future.
It's unknown, in this case, why Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition were picked for removal. We've reached out to Capcom for clarification and will update you once we hear back.
Fortunately, at the moment, it's still possible to buy Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition on the storefront. Devil May Cry 3, meanwhile, seems to only be available on the platform as part of the Devil May Cry HD Collection.